May 10, 2024
Where To Go To Savour Indian Street Food?
Manek Chowk, a late-night food street, offers Bhajipau, dosa, local sandwiches, and diverse cuisines, making it a popular destination for culinary enthusiasts.
Source: ahmedabadtourism
Mohammed Ali Road, a popular street food destination in Mumbai, is known for its Mughlai and Tandoori dishes, as well as its variety of Indian-Chinese, Shawarmas, and north Indian delicacies.
Source: thrillophilia
Tiretta Bazaar, also known as Chinatown, is a neighborhood in Central Kolkata, once home to 20,000 ethnic Chinese Indian nationals. Its population has decreased to around 2,000 due to Hakka Chinese.
Source: wmf.org
Lucknow Chowk, one of the oldest markets in North India, offers a rich cultural heritage, including Chikan work, kebabs, and makhan malai, making it a prime shopping and food hub.
Source: Pinterest
Mosque Road in Fraser Town, Bengaluru, India, is a bustling commercial center with numerous mosques. It hosts Iftar, a annual festival celebrated with decorated lights.
Source: Pinterest
Sarafa Bazaar, a jewellery market and night street food court in Indore, India, serves as a daytime marketplace and transforms into a night food court.
Source: Pinterest
