May 10, 2024

Where To Go To Savour Indian Street Food?

Manek Chowk, a late-night food street, offers Bhajipau, dosa, local sandwiches, and diverse cuisines, making it a popular destination for culinary enthusiasts.

Source: ahmedabadtourism

Mohammed Ali Road, a popular street food destination in Mumbai, is known for its Mughlai and Tandoori dishes, as well as its variety of Indian-Chinese, Shawarmas, and north Indian delicacies.

Source: thrillophilia

Tiretta Bazaar, also known as Chinatown, is a neighborhood in Central Kolkata, once home to 20,000 ethnic Chinese Indian nationals. Its population has decreased to around 2,000 due to Hakka Chinese.

Source: wmf.org

Lucknow Chowk, one of the oldest markets in North India, offers a rich cultural heritage, including Chikan work, kebabs, and makhan malai, making it a prime shopping and food hub.

Source: Pinterest

Mosque Road in Fraser Town, Bengaluru, India, is a bustling commercial center with numerous mosques. It hosts Iftar, a annual festival celebrated with decorated lights.

Source: Pinterest

Sarafa Bazaar, a jewellery market and night street food court in Indore, India, serves as a daytime marketplace and transforms into a night food court.

Source: Pinterest

Source: Pinterest

