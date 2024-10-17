Who is Nikita Porwal: Miss India 2024 Contestant from Madhya Pradesh - Everything You Need to Know

Upbringing:
Born and raised in Ujjain, a city steeped in spiritual heritage, Nikita credited her upbringing for shaping her curious mind and critical thinking.
Source: Instagram
Scholastic years:
She completed her schooling at Carmel Covent Senior Secondary School before moving on to higher education at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.
Source: Instagram
What 's Nikita Porwal passionate about?
While still young, she has already dabbled in acting, with more than 60 plays to her name, including a 250-page self-authored production, 'Krishna Leela.'
Source: Instagram
Nikita's life motto:
Be a life that matters, a loss that's felt." And with her achievements so far, it's clear she's living up to those words.
Source: Instagram
Miss India's love for wildlife:
"Animal welfare is a cause that resonates deeply with me. The thought of innocent animals suffering due to cruelty and neglect is devastating," Nikita Porwal said.
Source: Instagram
Nikita's on animal welfare:
“Our intelligence and advancements should not only benefit us but also be used to protect and care for the creatures that rely on us.”
Source: Instagram
Miss India 2024's thoughts on infusing tradition with modernity:
She aims to celebrate her Indian heritage, while saying yes to modernity.
Source: Instagram
What's next for Miss India 2024?
Nikita Porwal has ambitions of representing India in the Miss World Pageantry.
Source: Instagram
Nikita's cinematic presence:
The new Miss India 2024 has acted in a feature film, which is expected to be released soon in India.
Source: Instagram
Nikita Porwal on influence:
“I am the most influential person in my life," she said.
Source: Instagram