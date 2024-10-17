Republic Lifestyle Desk

Who is Nikita Porwal: Miss India 2024 Contestant from Madhya Pradesh - Everything You Need to Know

Upbringing: 

Born and raised in Ujjain, a city steeped in spiritual heritage, Nikita credited her upbringing for shaping her curious mind and critical thinking.

Source: Instagram

Scholastic years:

She completed her schooling at Carmel Covent Senior Secondary School before moving on to higher education at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

Source: Instagram

What 's Nikita Porwal passionate about? 

While still young, she has already dabbled in acting, with more than 60 plays to her name, including a 250-page self-authored production, 'Krishna Leela.'

Source: Instagram

Nikita's life motto:

Be a life that matters, a loss that's felt." And with her achievements so far, it's clear she's living up to those words.

Source: Instagram

Miss India's love for wildlife: 

"Animal welfare is a cause that resonates deeply with me. The thought of innocent animals suffering due to cruelty and neglect is devastating," Nikita Porwal said.

Source: Instagram

Nikita's on animal welfare: 

“Our intelligence and advancements should not only benefit us but also be used to protect and care for the creatures that rely on us.”

Source: Instagram

Miss India 2024's thoughts on infusing tradition with modernity: 

She aims to celebrate her Indian heritage, while saying yes to modernity.

Source: Instagram

What's next for Miss India 2024? 

Nikita Porwal has ambitions of representing India in the Miss World Pageantry.

Source: Instagram

Nikita's cinematic presence: 

The new Miss India 2024 has acted in a feature film, which is expected to be released soon in India.

Source: Instagram

Nikita Porwal on influence: 

“I am the most influential person in my life," she said. 

Source: Instagram