Republic Lifestyle Desk
Why Is Tadpole Water Now A Trend?
Hot water aids metabolism, burns calories, aids weight loss, aids digestion, and reduces overeating when consumed before meals, providing a feeling of fullness.
Source: Freepik
Lemon water can aid weight loss through its positive effects on satiety, hydration, and metabolism, but plain water offers similar benefits without any negative side effects.
Source: Freepik
Chia seeds, when soaked in water, form a gel-like substance that expands, enhances fullness, and decreases overall calorie intake.
Source: Freepik
Cucumber water, due to its natural diuretic properties, aids in detoxification and weight loss by flushing out toxins and excess water, reducing bloating and promoting lightness.
Source: Freepik
Apple cider vinegar for weight loss: Mix 1-2 tsp of ACV with water to boost metabolism, suppress appetite, and enhance fat burning. Regular consumption can lead to significant weight reduction.
Source: Freepik