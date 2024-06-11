June 11, 2024
Why Litchis Should Be Your Summer Superfood?
Lychee pulp, rich in phenolic compounds, may help relieve heart conditions like high blood pressure and atherosclerosis in middle and old age by inhibiting the enzyme angiotensin-converting enzyme.
Lychee seed extract may offer brain-protective benefits and potentially aid in Alzheimer's disease treatment, with potential effects on brain damage and cognitive function improvement.
Lychee seed extract and lychee pulp extract may help manage obesity by inhibiting the pancreatic lipase enzyme, which aids in fat digestion.
Lychee extract's polyphenols have been found to mitigate liver damage and prevent alcoholic fatty liver disease, a condition resulting from excessive fat accumulation from alcohol consumption.
Lychee, a rich source of polyphenols, has been found to help manage diabetes by reducing blood sugar levels, improving symptoms like frequent urination, hyperphagia, and regulating glucose metabolism.
Lychee, a fruit with immunomodulatory properties, can modify the immune system's functioning, protecting the body from pathogens and maintaining overall health.
Excessive production of free radicals in the body can lead to conditions like atherosclerosis and cancer. Antioxidants can protect the body from free radicals, may help avoid the chronic diseases.
