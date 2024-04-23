April 23, 2024
Why You Should Avoid Drinking Ice Cold Water In Summers?
Consuming low-temperature water can lead to dehydration as the body uses energy to regulate temperature, which could have been used for digestion and nutrient absorption.
Source: Freepik
Consuming icy water after eating can cause a sore throat and blocked nose due to increased mucus production in the respiratory system and increased vulnerability to respiratory infections.
Source: Freepik
Experts suggest that drinking chilled water after a meal solidifies fat, making it difficult for the body to break down unwanted fat, and recommend avoiding water for at least 30 minutes.
Source: Freepik
Cold water decreases heart rate by stimulating the vagus nerve, a part of the body's nervous system, causing the heart rate to drop.
Source: Freepik
Cold water, after a workout, is not absorbed by the body, leading to shock and chronic stomach pain.
Source: Freepik
Cold water hinders fat storage and fat burning, making it unsuitable for weight loss.
Source: Freepik
Cold water can weaken tooth enamel, leading to sensitivity and decay over time, so be cautious when consuming ice-cold drinks.
Source: Freepik