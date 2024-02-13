February 13, 2024
Why You Should Include Lentils In Your Daily Diet
Lentils are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with protein, fiber, complex carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.
They are particularly rich in folate, iron, potassium, and manganese, making them an excellent addition to a balanced diet.
Consuming lentils regularly has been linked to improved heart health due to their high fibre and low-fat content.
Lentils are a rich source of dietary fiber, which promotes digestive health by preventing constipation, regulating bowel movements, and supporting a healthy gut microbiome.
Lentils are an excellent plant-based protein source for vegetarians and vegans, providing essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair, growth, and overall health.
