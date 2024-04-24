April 24, 2024
Why You Should Quit Drinking Soft Drinks
Consuming 140 calories per can of soda, which lacks nutritional value, contributes to weight gain. Switching to low-calorie or zero-calorie soda does not result in weight loss.
Soft drinks contain soda acid can irritate the stomach lining, leading to heartburn and acid reflux.
Soft drinks are linked to a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, with daily consumption of one or more sugary cans increasing the risk.
The sugary beverages can increase the risk of heart attacks or heart disease in over 90,000 women over eight years, influenced.
Soft drinks contain high levels of phosphate which can pose a challenge to healthy bones. While phosphorous is an essential component of bone, consumption of more phosphate than calcium.
Soft drinks can lead to cancer. It may play role increasing the pancreatic, breast and prostate cancers.
