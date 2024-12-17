Republic Lifestyle Desk

Winter Delight: 4 Easy Steps To Make Crispy Banana Chips At Home

What is Banana Chips?

Banana chips are prepared by slicing an under-riped banana and typically deep-frying in coconut oil.

Source: Pexels

Ingredients:

3 bananas peeled and thinly sliced

1 ½ tbsp lemon juice

Source: Pexels

Follow these four easy steps to make Banana Chips at home highlighted by Matteo in his blog Matts Fit Chef.

Source: Pexels

Step 1: Preheat oven to 200°F (95°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Source: Pexels

Step 2: Peel and slice bananas into ⅛-inch rounds.

Source: Pexels

Step 3: Brush each slice of banana with lemon juice, on both sides. Line over the prepared baking dish, spacing them apart.

Source: Pexels

Step 4: Bake for 1-1.5 hours or until the bananas can be flipped. Flip and bake on the other side for about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely until they get crispy.

Source: Pexels

 Next Story