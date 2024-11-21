Winter Delight: Easy Step-by-step Recipe To Make Mooli Parantha At Home

Ingredients
2 cups Atta
½ tsp salt
1 tsp oil
Water to knead the dough
Ghee to make the parathas
For the filling
2 cups grated radish | mullangi
1 finely chopped onion
1 tsp red chili powder
1 tsp coriander powder
½ tsp turmeric powder
2 tbsp besan |gram flour
Salt as needed
1 tsp garam masala
2 tsp oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
2 tbsp coriander leaves finely chopped
Knead dough with salt, water, oil, and cover. Make lemon-sized balls. Grate radish, add salt, and set aside for 10 minutes. Squeeze excess water.
Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, onions, sauté until translucent, then add squeezed radish.
Add red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, gram flour, turmeric powder, and salt to a pan and sauté for 3 minutes before removing from the heat.
Cool dough, divide into six equal portions, dust with flour, roll into discs, add filling, and generously cover.
Roll into parathas, dust with dry flour, like smooth rice flour, whole wheat flour, or maida, and transfer to a hot tawa.
Roll the mixture into parathas, cook on both sides, and smear ghee on them. Repeat until the mooli parathas are ready and transfer to a hot tawa.
