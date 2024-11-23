Winter Delight: Onion Parantha Recipe

For the dough
- 2 cups wheat flour / atta
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 tsp oil
- 1 cup water (or as required)
Source: Freepik
For the stuffing:
- 1 tsp oil
- 1 cup onions, finely chopped
- ½ tsp ginger-garlic paste
- ½ tsp kashmiri red chilli powder / lal mirch powder
- 2 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped
Source: Freepik
- ½ tsp turmeric / haldi
- ¼ tsp cumin powder / jeera powder
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp aamchur / dry mango powder
- ¼ tsp garam masala
- Few seeds / ¼ tsp ajwain / caraway
Source: Freepik
Instructions:
Prepare the wheat dough and rest for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the stuffing by heating a pan with oil, adding chopped onions, ginger-garlic paste, and spices.
Source: Freepik
Cook onions until translucent. Pinch dough, roll, flatten, and place 2 tbsp of prepared onion stuffing in the center.
Source: Freepik
Take the edge and start pleating, bringing it to the center. Sprinkle some flour and roll to the size of a chapati.
Source: Freepik
Cook paratha on a hot tawa, brushing with oil/ghee, and press slightly. Flip and cook other side until golden brown. Serve hot with desired sauce, raita, or pickle.
Source: Freepik