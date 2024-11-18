Winter Delight: Step-by-step Guide To Make Paneer Parantha At Home In Winters

Paneer paratha, a popular Punjabi food, can be prepared with carrots as a main course, and can be watched and followed step-by-step.
Source: Freepik
Paneer parantha Recipe
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon ghee or oil
- 1/2 cup lukewarm water
- Filling:
- 250 grams paneer (Indian cheese), crumbled
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 1/4 cup chopped scallions
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
Instructions:
Mix flours, salt, and baking powder.Add ghee/oil and lukewarm water; knead dough. Rest for 30 minutes.
Divide into 6-8 portions. Roll each portion into a ball. Flatten into a circle (6-7 inches).
Place 1-2 tablespoons paneer filling in center. Fold and seal edges. Roll into a paratha.
Heat non-stick pan; cook paratha (1-2 minutes per side). Serve with butter, chutney, or raita.
