Winter Festivals In India You Should Not Miss

Pushkar Camel Fair, Rajasthan, the world's largest cattle fair, attracts thousands of tourists with competitions like 'Matka Phod'.
Rann Utsav is a three-month festival in Kutch, Gujarat, India, featuring music, dance, nature, and more, celebrated under the full moon.
Bhoirymbong's festival showcases Shillong's cherry blossoms, featuring performances by international stars and Indian artists, showcasing the city's natural beauty.
The Hornbill Festival, a 10-day cultural event in Nagaland, showcases the diverse Naga ethnicity through folk dances, traditional music, local cuisine, handicrafts, and art workshops.
The Sunburn Festival, an annual electronic dance music event, began in Vagator in 2007.
Uttarayan, celebrated in Gujarat, Telangana, and Rajasthan, is primarily celebrated in Ahmedabad, known as the Kite capital of Gujarat, with global participants and spectators.
The Losar Festival in Manali, a vibrant cultural celebration, celebrates Tibetan and Himalayan traditions, aligning with the Tibetan New Year, bringing colour and tradition to the region.
Marbat festival in Nagpur, over 150 years old, originated from peasantry rituals of placing clay dolls on Pola, then burning them on Tanha Pola, symbolizing societal cleansing.
The Bikaner Camel Festival, held annually in Bikaner, Rajasthan, celebrates the camel, the ship of the desert, with cultural programs like dances, races, and acrobatics.
