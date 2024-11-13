Winter Recipes: 10 Types Of Stuffed Paranthas To Make At Home

Traditional Indian breakfast flatbread filled with spiced mashed potatoes, cooked with butter/ghee, and served with butter, chutney, curd, and Indian pickles.
Source: Freepik
Gobi Parantha is a crispy Indian flatbread stuffed with spiced cauliflower filling, cooked with ghee/butter, and served with chutney, curd, and pickles.
Source: Freepik
A savoury Indian flatbread filled with melted cheese, spices, and herbs, cooked to crispy perfection and served with chutney, curd, or ketchup.
Source: Freepik
A flavourful Indian flatbread stuffed with a mix of sautéed vegetables, spices, and herbs, cooked to a golden crisp and served with chutney, curd, or raita.
Source: Freepik
Dal Parantha is prepared by A nutritious Indian flatbread filled with a spicy mixture of lentils (dal), onions, and spices, cooked to perfection and served with chutney, curd, or raita.
Source: Freepik
Laccha Parantha is a layered Indian flatbread with a crispy, flaky texture, typically made with whole wheat flour, ghee, and water, and served with curries, dal, or raita.
Source: Freepik
A mouthwatering Indian flatbread filled with melted cheese, spices, and herbs, perfect for a savory breakfast or snack.
Source: Freepik
Keema Parantha is a flavourful Indian flatbread stuffed with spiced minced meat (usually lamb or chicken), onions, and herbs, cooked to perfection and served with chutney or raita.
Source: Freepik
Green peas parantha contains delicious and healthy Indian flatbread filled with a mixture of fresh green peas, spices, and herbs, perfect for a nutritious breakfast or snack.
Source: Freepik
A crispy and flavourful Indian flatbread made with semolina (suji), wheat flour, and spices, often served with chutney, curd, or vegetables for breakfast or snack.
Source: Freepik