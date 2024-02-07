January 29, 2024
Winter Weddings: 7 Ways For Brides To Layer It Up
Full Sleeves Wedding dress
Choose wedding dress with long sleeves to add warmth. Long sleeve wedding gowns can help you embrace a modest look to help you stay respectful yet stylish.
Source: Freepik
Faux fur
To get coziness you can add faux fur for your wedding dress. Faux fur is used to make bridal bolero jackets or small capes to be worn at winter weddings.
Source: Freepik
Cardigan for wedding Wearing dreamy bridal cardigan with your wedding dress is a fashionable alternative that will keep you looking stylish and cozy.
Source: Freepik
Bolero Jacket Short-sleeve boleros can work as a casual outfit topper if made out of a laidback material, like cotton. A cotton bolero with a maxi dress, crop top, button-down.
Source: freepik
Detachable skirt Detachable skirts are lush, royal and absolutely gorgeous, easy to attach and to remove fit absolutely any type of dress. The detachable overskirts can be paired with silhouette.
Source: Freepik
Thermal undergarments
For the most fitted gowns, choose a bodysuit to smooth from bust to hip. Or, to target your bottom half, we have briefs, shorts, half-slips, and leggings in all cuts and sizes.
Source: Freepik
Leggings Wearing leggings under a dress at a wedding is acceptable and clever style of choice. It offers both comfort and elegance.
Source: Freepik