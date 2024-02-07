January 29, 2024

Winter Weddings: 7 Ways For Brides To Layer It Up

Full Sleeves Wedding dress Choose wedding dress with long sleeves to add warmth. Long sleeve wedding gowns can help you embrace a modest look to help you stay respectful yet stylish.

Faux fur To get coziness you can add faux fur for your wedding dress. Faux fur is used to make bridal bolero jackets or small capes to be worn at winter weddings.

Cardigan for wedding Wearing dreamy bridal cardigan with your wedding dress is a fashionable alternative that will keep you looking stylish and cozy.

Bolero Jacket Short-sleeve boleros can work as a casual outfit topper if made out of a laidback material, like cotton. A cotton bolero with a maxi dress, crop top, button-down.

Detachable skirt Detachable skirts are lush, royal and absolutely gorgeous, easy to attach and to remove fit absolutely any type of dress. The detachable overskirts can be paired with silhouette.

Thermal undergarments For the most fitted gowns, choose a bodysuit to smooth from bust to hip. Or, to target your bottom half, we have briefs, shorts, half-slips, and leggings in all cuts and sizes.

Leggings Wearing leggings under a dress at a wedding is acceptable and clever style of choice. It offers both comfort and elegance.

