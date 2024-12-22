Winter’s Must-Have Green Leafy Veggies To Keep You Warm

Parsley, rich in vitamins A, K, and C, grows well even in winter.
Green Collards can withstand harsh winter temperatures, you can whip up a green collard soup to keep yourself warm.
Mustard leaves are very popular during winter, they can keep you warm because of their component called allyl isothiocyanate which stimulates blood circulation.
Spinach is packed with nutrients and other essential minerals that can boost your immune system to keep you warm during cold winter months.
Kale is dark in colour, and it is rich in minerals and other essential components that can provide heat internally when consumed.
Savouring Brussels Sprouts dish not only is healthy for you but can keep you cozy and warm in winter.
Swiss Chards is a superfood that is packed with Vitamins A and C, along with other nutrients and minerals that are essential to keep you warm.
