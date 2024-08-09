Republic Lifestyle Desk
Working Out At Night: Benefits And Side-Effects
Benefit: Engaging in physical activity can help alleviate mental exhaustion, ease the mind, and prepare for a good night's sleep by offloading mental exhaustion.
Benefit: Hitting the gym late at night allows you to focus better, avoiding distractions and delays. Planet Fitness locations offer 24-hour access, allowing you to fit in a workout whenever suits you.
Exercising in the evening can improve sleep quality, efficiency, and efficiency, according to numerous studies, and may even bring similar benefits to regular exercise in the day.
Benefits: Exercise in the evening allows you to focus on important tasks without guilt, enhancing your workout experience and enjoyment after completing the day's tasks.
Side effects: High-intensity workouts can keep you up later and disrupt sleep overnight.
Side effect: It impacts next-day performance as it reduces strength, speed and mental clarity.
Side Effects: It can also affect on quality time with loved ones, leading to missed family dinners, skipped social events, due to constant late-night workout commitments.
