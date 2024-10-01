Republic Lifestyle Desk
World Coffee Day 2024: 5 Ways To Use Coffee In Your Everyday Life, From Skincare To Cooking And More
World Coffee Day also known as International Coffee Day is observed annually on October 1.
The event was first introduced in the year 2015, at Italy's Milan by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO). Let's delve deeply into five ways you can use coffee in your everyday life.
Coffee can be used as a cooking ingredient to add flavour to food. You can add a dash of coffee powder or even marinate raw meats in coffee sauce before grilling it.
According to reports, coffee can boost fast hair growth, and add hair's natural lustre.
Whether you infuse it with an oil to DIY candle or leave it in an aesthetic bowl, coffee can be carried as a home scent to add life to your home.
There are plenty of coffee based skincare products in the market because of their incredible benefits. Adding coffee to your skincare regime can leave your skin smooth and radiant.
There's a reason why we call an artist, an artist. Many people who are into art involve coffee to express their thoughts and emotions in their paintings.
