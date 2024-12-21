World Meditation Day 2024: How To Find Peace Outdoors

When is World Meditation Day?
The United Nations General Assembly(UNGA), along with India as a co-sponsor, declared December 21 as World Meditation Day in 2024.
Source: Pexels
Why is World Meditation Day Observed?
World Meditation Day is observed to highlight the importance of meditation for mental and physical well-being.
Source: Pexels
How to find peace outdoors on World Meditation Day??? Find out
Source: Pexels
Although World Mediation Day is about meditation, there are ways you can spend this day to bring positivity and calmness to your life, such as taking an intentional walk to a less crowded park
Source: Pexels
Going on an adventure like hiking with friends.
Source: Pexels
Interacting with animals to give yourself inner peace.
Source: Pexels
Lastly, sitting by a riverside and listening to calm music can bring positivity, peace and a sense of fulfilment.
Source: Pexels