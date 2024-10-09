World Sight Day 2024: Superfoods To Improve Eyesight

Every year, World Sight Day is observed on the second Thursday of October to raise awareness about vision impairment and blindness.
This year, World Sight Day falls on October 10, 2024, with the theme “Children, Love Your Eyes".
Here are some superfoods known to benefit eyesight:
Eggs yolk contains vitamin A, lutein, and zeaxanthin, and these minerals contribute to eye health and reduce the risk of cataracts.
While dark chocolate can provide many health benefits it is also great for eye health, as per Eye Clinic London.
Blueberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help lower the risk of cataracts and glaucoma.
Carrots are high in beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A, carrots help protect the surface of the eye and reduce the risk of eye infections and other conditions.
Almonds, sunflower seeds, and walnuts are rich in vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids, all of these components help protect eye cells.
Green leafy are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help protect against damage from light exposure and improve retinal health.
Citrus fruits like Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps protect the eyes from damage.
Kale is also known for the properties it contains that can protect the eyes from damage.
