March 9, 2024
Yodha Star Sidharth Malhotra Dons Black Suit With A Sprinkle Of Glitter
Sidharth Malhotra is busy promoting his upcoming movie 'Yodha' and he has been stepping out in style.
Source: Instagram
Sidharth was seen donning an all-black look, with glitter embellishments on the suit.
Source: Instagram
The Shershaah actor opted for tailored pants to go with the satin shirt and glittered suit.
Source: Instagram
A silver chain on his neck was the only accessory that the actor decided to pair with the outfit.
Source: Instagram
He finished the sleek look with a pair of spectacles, that gave the entire outfit a mature touch.
Source: Instagram