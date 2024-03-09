March 9, 2024

Yodha Star Sidharth Malhotra Dons Black Suit With A Sprinkle Of Glitter

Sidharth Malhotra is busy promoting his upcoming movie 'Yodha' and he has been stepping out in style.

Source: Instagram

Sidharth was seen donning an all-black look, with glitter embellishments on the suit.

Source: Instagram

The Shershaah actor opted for tailored pants to go with the satin shirt and glittered suit.

Source: Instagram

A silver chain on his neck was the only accessory that the actor decided to pair with the outfit.

Source: Instagram

He finished the sleek look with a pair of spectacles, that gave the entire outfit a mature touch.

Source: Instagram

