Your Search For The Best Ever Guacamole Recipe Stops Here! See Ingredients And Directions

What is Guacamole?

Guacamole is a mashed avocado mixed with several ingredients, originated in Mexico, it is a salty and a bit sour dip/spread. Follow the slides for the ingredients and directions.

Ingredients:

  • 4 medium ripe avocados, halved and pitted
  • ½ cup finely chopped white onion (about ½ small onion)
  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 small jalapeño, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped

  • 3 tablespoons lime juice (from about 1 ½ limes), or more if needed
  • ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, more to taste

Directions:

Step 1: Using a spoon, scoop the flesh of the avocados into a low serving bowl, discarding any bruised, browned areas.

Step 2: Using a pastry cutter, potato masher, or fork, mash up the avocado until it reaches your desired texture.

Step 3: Promptly add the onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, coriander, and salt. Stir to combine.

Step 4: Add salt until the flavours sing. If it needs more zip, add a little more lime juice (or, if it tastes too limey already, don’t worry—it will mellow out after a brief rest).

(Recipe credit: cookieandkate.com)

