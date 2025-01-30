Your Search For The Best Ever Guacamole Recipe Stops Here! See Ingredients And Directions

What is Guacamole?
Guacamole is a mashed avocado mixed with several ingredients, originated in Mexico, it is a salty and a bit sour dip/spread. Follow the slides for the ingredients and directions.
Source: Pexels
Ingredients:
Directions:
Step 1: Using a spoon, scoop the flesh of the avocados into a low serving bowl, discarding any bruised, browned areas.
Step 2: Using a pastry cutter, potato masher, or fork, mash up the avocado until it reaches your desired texture.
Step 3: Promptly add the onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, coriander, and salt. Stir to combine.
Step 4: Add salt until the flavours sing. If it needs more zip, add a little more lime juice (or, if it tastes too limey already, don’t worry—it will mellow out after a brief rest).
(Recipe credit: cookieandkate.com)
