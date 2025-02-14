Your Ultimate Guide To Making Restaurant-Style Shrimp Scampi At Home

Shrimp Scampi is a classic Italian-American dish served traditionally over pasta or bread. It is popularly known for its luscious creamy texture prepared with garlic, lemon, butter, white wine, etc.
Here's an ultimate guide by Ree Drummond to making Shrimp Scampi at home just like how it is served in restaurants:
Step 1: Boil water for the pasta; have it ready.
Step 2: In a large skillet, add ingredients like olive oil, butter, onion, garlic, and shrimp followed by lemon juice, wine, salt, pepper, and hot sauce, and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Step 3: Throw the angel hair pasta into the boiling water. Cook until just done or al dente. Drain, reserving 1 to 2 cups of pasta water.
Step 4: Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the pasta and toss, adding a splash of pasta water if it needs to be thinned. Taste for seasonings, adding salt and pepper if needed.
Step 5: Top with the grated parmesan and chopped parsley and basil. Serve immediately.
