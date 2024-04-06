×

Ashokrao Chavan, Chunnilal Garasiya, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque were among others who took oath as Rajya Sabha members.

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Congress Never Thought About Poor, Sees Looting Public Funds As Ancestral Right: PM Modi

PM Modi said Muslim women will bless him for centuries to come as he has removed the "sword" of triple talaq hanging over them and their families.

Luka Modric is reportedly edging closer to Real Madrid exit

MS Dhoni's version of Bole Jo Koyal goes viral on social media

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News9 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 10 hours ago
Whatsapp logo