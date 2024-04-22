×

Trending Quicks

Padma Awards

Padma Awards

4 minutes ago
Former VP Venkaiah Naidu, Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous) and Padma Subrahmanyam were among recipients who were conferred Padma Vibhushan by President.

Padma Awards

5 minutes ago
RR vs MI

RR vs MI

6 minutes ago
Google Doodle Earth Day 2024

Google Doodle Earth Day

6 minutes ago
AC Milan takes on Inter Milan

AC Milan vs Inter Milan

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli angry at umpires in KKR vs RCB match

BCCI REPRIMANDES Kohli

9 minutes ago
The Supreme Court of the United States of America.

US SC on Homelessness

14 minutes ago
India now holds the second-highest number of featured universities in the QS Subject Rankings across Asia, President of QS University Rankings noted.

India's Education Story

18 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea FPO

21 minutes ago
Coolie teaser out

Rajinikanth Coolie Teaser

22 minutes ago
Deepfake

What are deep fakes?

27 minutes ago
Don't Eat This! Everest Fish Curry Masala Pulled from Shelves in Singapore

MDH, Everest Controversy

29 minutes ago
PM Modi in poll rally in Aligarh on Monday

PM Praises Yogi

32 minutes ago
How Surat Became A Walkover For BJP?

1st Win of Lok Sabha Poll

36 minutes ago
Seven killed, 23 injured in car racing in Sri Lanka

Race Car Accident

36 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya after match

Uthappa on Hardik Pandya

40 minutes ago
Mitchell Starc

Mysore on Mitchell Starc

41 minutes ago
Experts have warned that Europe is the fastest warming continent in the world as a consequence of climate change.

Europe Warming Faster

44 minutes ago
Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Erupts At Grocery Shop in Pune City, Smoke Engulfs Region

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Karnataka Woman Alleges She Was Raped, Forced to Convert; FIR Lodged

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Imran Gets Candid About His Formative Years: We Farmed, Lived Without...

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. 28-Year-old Copper Thief Hangs Himself From Cell Phone Tower

    India News19 hours ago

  5. 'Not right if you say something like this': Faf SCHOOLED by ex-teammate

    Sports 19 hours ago
