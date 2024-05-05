May 5, 2024

10 Best players who led Real Madrid to their 36th La Liga Title

10. Brahim Diaz - Brahim Diaz proved Carlo Ancelotti wrong and became an invaluable asset off the bench for Real Madrid.

9. Aurelien Tchouameni - Aurelien Tchouameni was rock solid as a makeshift centre back as he didn't let Real Madrid feel the loss of injuries in defence.

8. Rodrygo - Rodrygo started the season slowly but once again improved and scored a lot of crucial goals as the season progressed.

7. Federico Valverde - Federico Valverde has been immense for Real Madrid, playing the most minutes and being ever reliable in midfield.

6. Andriy Lunin - Lunin has been the unsung hero of Real Madrid's season. With Thibaut Courtois out with an ACL injury, Andriy Lunin stepped up for Real.

5. Dani Carvajal - Dani Carvajal has rolled back the clock this season as he was absolutely pivotal at RB and emerged as a leader for Real Madrid this season.

4. Toni Kroos - Toni Kroos is simply ageing like fine wine for Real Madrid and had another spectacular season in La Liga. Has the maestro ever had a bad season?

3. Vinicius Jr - Vinicius Jr struggled with an injury early on in the season but once fit he was back being one of the best players for Real Madrid.

2. Antonio Rudiger - Antonio Rudiger has kept the entire Real Madrid defence under check as everyone around him went injured. He led the Real backline and was pivotal in triumph.

1. Jude Bellingham - Is there even any doubt why Jude Bellingham was the best player for Real Madrid in La Liga this season?

