January 13, 2024
3 WWE superstars who can become champions in 2024
Damian Priest comes as the favorite in this category. He holds the Money in the Bank suitcase hence has the opportunity to cash in the contract anytime he wants.
Source: wwe.com
LA Knight has received a major push over the last few months. He could go on to become the champion.
Source: WWE
Cody Rhodes will eventually become the World Champion, however, when he will become, will he defeat Roman Reigns or some go towards the title of Seth Rollins is the major question.
Source: WWE.com
Brock Lesnar could have another WWE Championship run in 2024.
Source: WWE