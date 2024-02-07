January 19, 2024
5 clubs Karim Benzema could join if he leaves Al-Ittihad in January
Karim Benzema is not happy with Al-Ittihad, as several reports stated. As the transfer window is open, let's take a look at the clubs he could join.
Raphael Varane and Casemiro could attract Karim during this transfer window as he could join Mnachester United.
Mikel Arteta could sign Benzema as he would be a deadly striker for the London side.
Chelsea could sign Benzema
A potential Real Madrid return? As the Spanish giants are yet to replace the striker after he left them last year.
