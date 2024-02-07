January 19, 2024

5 clubs Karim Benzema could join if he leaves Al-Ittihad in January

Karim Benzema is not happy with Al-Ittihad, as several reports stated. As the transfer window is open, let's take a look at the clubs he could join.

Source: AP

Raphael Varane and Casemiro could attract Karim during this transfer window as he could join Mnachester United.

Source: AP

Mikel Arteta could sign Benzema as he would be a deadly striker for the London side.

Source: AP

Chelsea could sign Benzema

Source: AP

A potential Real Madrid return? As the Spanish giants are yet to replace the striker after he left them last year.

Source: AP

View Next Slide