Republic Sports Desk

5 Players who captained U19 and senior World Cup teams

Mitchell Marsh- Australia Mitchell Marsh led Australia U19 to an U19 World Cup victory in 2010. He also led Australia at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Source: AP

Virat Kohli-India Virat Kohli led India to an U19 World Cup in 2008. He also led India during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Source: AP

Babar Azam- Pakistan Babar Azam was the captain of Pakistan during the 2012 U19 World Cup. He then led Pakistan in both T20 and ODI World Cups in 2021,2022,2023 and 2024.

Source: AP

Aiden Markram-South Africa Aiden Markram led South Africa to the 2014 U19 World Cup title. He also led South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Source: AP

Sarfaraz Ahmed- Pakistan Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan to the U19 World Cup title in 2006. He then led Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in 2019.

Source: AP