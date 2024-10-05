Republic Sports Desk
5 Players who captained U19 and senior World Cup teams
Mitchell Marsh- Australia
Mitchell Marsh led Australia U19 to an U19 World Cup victory in 2010. He also led Australia at the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli-India
Virat Kohli led India to an U19 World Cup in 2008. He also led India during the 2019 ODI World Cup.
Babar Azam- Pakistan
Babar Azam was the captain of Pakistan during the 2012 U19 World Cup. He then led Pakistan in both T20 and ODI World Cups in 2021,2022,2023 and 2024.
Aiden Markram-South Africa
Aiden Markram led South Africa to the 2014 U19 World Cup title. He also led South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Sarfaraz Ahmed- Pakistan
Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan to the U19 World Cup title in 2006. He then led Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in 2019.
