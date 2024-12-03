Unique Facts That You Didn't Know About Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency as a child, requiring expensive treatment that FC Barcelona agreed to cover when he joined their academy.
Source: AP
He made his debut for FC Barcelona at 17, becoming the youngest player to score for the club in La Liga in May 2005.
Messi is a fan of "The Simpsons" and even made a guest appearance in an episode titled "The Burns and the Bees."
He established the Leo Messi Foundation in 2007 to support education and healthcare for vulnerable children, funding various important projects.
Messi's signature goal celebration involves lifting his shirt and pointing to the sky, dedicating his goals to his late grandmother, Celia, who inspired him greatly.
Lionel Messi is Inter Miami's all-time top goalscorer despite joining the team a year back.
Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr are among Lionel Messi's best friends.
