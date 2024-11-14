8 Players Who Could Fetch More Than 20 Cr At The IPL Auctions

8 Players Who Could Get More Than 20 Cr. At IPL Auction
Here are 8 players who could get over 20 Cr at the IPL auctions-
Arshdeep Singh- He is India's leading T20 bowler and has equaled Bumrah in just 58 matches.
Yuzvendra Chahal- The spinner is highly sought after as he is one of the leading wicket taker in IPL.
Ishan Kishan- He is an explosive keeper-batter with an excellent record.
Shreyas Iyer- The IPL winning captain is a prolific batter.
KL Rahul- Several teams will be going after KL Rahul as he has had an excellent performance ratio in the IPL.
Rishabh Pant- The keeper-batter will be the most sought after player at the auction.
Mohammed Shami- The Indian fast bowler has taken 79 wickets in 77 matches.
Mitchell Starc- The Aussie is considered as one of the best bowlers of this generation and was the most expensive player last year.
