Republic Sports Desk

8 Players Who Could Fetch More Than 20 Cr At The IPL Auctions

8 Players Who Could Get More Than 20 Cr. At IPL Auction

Source: AP

Here are 8 players who could get over 20 Cr at the IPL auctions-

Source: AP

Arshdeep Singh- He is India's leading T20 bowler and has equaled Bumrah in just 58 matches. 

Source: BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal- The spinner is highly sought after as he is one of the leading wicket taker in IPL. 

Source: BCCI

Ishan Kishan- He is an explosive keeper-batter with an excellent record. 

Source: AP

Shreyas Iyer- The IPL winning captain is a prolific batter. 

Source: AP

KL Rahul- Several teams will be going after KL Rahul as he has had an excellent performance ratio in the IPL. 

Source: BCCI

Rishabh Pant- The keeper-batter will be the most sought after player at the auction.

Source: AP

Mohammed Shami- The Indian fast bowler has taken 79 wickets in 77 matches. 

Source: BCCI

Mitchell Starc- The Aussie is considered as one of the best bowlers of this generation and was the most expensive player last year.

Source: BCCI