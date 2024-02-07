January 20, 2024

A full recap of the Globe Soccer Awards 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo won: Maradona Award Best Middle East Player Fans' Favourite Player

Erling Haaland won: Best Men's Player

Aitana Bonmati: Best Women's Player

Best Men's Club: Manchester City

Best Women's Club: FC Barcelona Femini

Best Men's Coach: Pep Guardiola

Best Midfielder: Rodri

