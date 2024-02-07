January 20, 2024
A full recap of the Globe Soccer Awards 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo won:
Maradona Award
Best Middle East Player
Fans' Favourite Player
Source: X/@AlNassrFC_EN
Erling Haaland won: Best Men's Player
Source: AP
Aitana Bonmati: Best Women's Player
Source: AP
Best Men's Club: Manchester City
Source: AP
Best Women's Club: FC Barcelona Femini
Source: AP
Best Men's Coach: Pep Guardiola
Source: AP
Best Midfielder: Rodri
Source: AP
Best Goalkeeper: Ederson
Source: AP
