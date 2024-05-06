May 6, 2024
Adidas unveils Team India's jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Check Photos
Source: ANI/Jio
Here's how Team India's Jersey for T20 World Cup 2024 looks like.
Source: X
Adidas unveiled Team India's jersey through a video posted on its social media platforms.
Source: X/Adidas
Team India's jersey in T20 World Cup 2022 was manufactured by MPL and featured a beautiful combo of light and dark blue.
Source: ICC
Adidas upgraded India's T20 Jerseys last year with this version which featured Adidas' iconic three stripes with tinges of tri colour.
Source: PTI
In the latest T20 World Cup jersey by Adidas, India's iconic blue will have a strong presence of orange colour. The blue colour is also darker compared to 2022 WC jersey
Source: X/Adidas