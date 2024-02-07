January 18, 2024
AFC Asian Cup: India's Group B standings
Australia is currently leading Group B with 3 points, having won their only match.
Source: AP
Syria is placed second in the group after securing a draw in their single match.
Source: AP
Uzbekistan has played one match, earning 1 point from a draw and currently occupies the third position
Source: AP
India is at the bottom of the group with 0 points, having suffered a loss in their sole match.
Source: AIFF
India vs Uzbekistan will play each other on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
Source: PTI