January 18, 2024

AFC Asian Cup: India's Group B standings

Australia is currently leading Group B with 3 points, having won their only match.

Source: AP

Syria is placed second in the group after securing a draw in their single match.

Source: AP

Uzbekistan has played one match, earning 1 point from a draw and currently occupies the third position

Source: AP

India is at the bottom of the group with 0 points, having suffered a loss in their sole match.

Source: AIFF

India vs Uzbekistan will play each other on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Source: PTI

