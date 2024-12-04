Republic Sports Desk

After Pakistan, The ICC Champions Trophy Title Makes A Pitstop At Afghanistan

The Champions Trophy title tour kicked off in the country of Pakistan as the fans were able to get a glimpse of the coveted title. 

Source: Champions Trophy

After Pakistan, the Champions Trophy title flew to Afghanistan as a part of the tour.

Source: X/@TheRealPCB

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi  and other cricketers arrived at the airport to receive the coveted title.

Source: Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy title received a warm welcome at the region, and the title visited some of Afghanistan's most picturesque locations, with the first city being the country's capital in Kabul.

Source: Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy title then visited the vibrant Qargha Dam as the serene peace and dazzling view made a spectacular backdrop for the title. 

Source: Champions Trophy

The ICC title then made a pit stop at the historic Shah-E-Du Shamshira Mosque. Fans got a close look at the which which the Afghan Atalans will be fighting for.

Source: Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy title visited the stunning snow-capped peaks of the Hindu Kush.

Source: Champions Trophy

The breathtaking Wazir Akbar Khan Hill was also in the list of stops for the title as the panoramic view of the city gave the title a surreal background.

Source: Champions Trophy

The Buddhas of Bamiyan, which stands as a cradle of civilization and a vital hub of the Silk Road, was also in the list of the CT title tour.

Source: Champions Trophy

At last, the Champions Trophy title visited the Paktia Province, a region which displays Afghanistan's rich traditional values. 

Source: Champions Trophy

