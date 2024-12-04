After Pakistan, The ICC Champions Trophy Title Makes A Pitstop At Afghanistan

The Champions Trophy title tour kicked off in the country of Pakistan as the fans were able to get a glimpse of the coveted title.
After Pakistan, the Champions Trophy title flew to Afghanistan as a part of the tour.
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and other cricketers arrived at the airport to receive the coveted title.
The Champions Trophy title received a warm welcome at the region, and the title visited some of Afghanistan's most picturesque locations, with the first city being the country's capital in Kabul.
The Champions Trophy title then visited the vibrant Qargha Dam as the serene peace and dazzling view made a spectacular backdrop for the title.
The ICC title then made a pit stop at the historic Shah-E-Du Shamshira Mosque. Fans got a close look at the which which the Afghan Atalans will be fighting for.
The Champions Trophy title visited the stunning snow-capped peaks of the Hindu Kush.
The breathtaking Wazir Akbar Khan Hill was also in the list of stops for the title as the panoramic view of the city gave the title a surreal background.
The Buddhas of Bamiyan, which stands as a cradle of civilization and a vital hub of the Silk Road, was also in the list of the CT title tour.
At last, the Champions Trophy title visited the Paktia Province, a region which displays Afghanistan's rich traditional values.
