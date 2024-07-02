Republic Sports Desk
All details of Klay Thompson's Blockbuster Trade to Dallas Mavericks
Klay Thompson to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal with a player option
Source: AP
Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that’ll also send Josh Green to Charlotte.
Source: APA
A key reason Klay Thompson chose the Dallas Mavericks over the LA Lakers was because of the state taxes on his annual value.
Source: AP
Klay Thompson had four-year offers from other teams for more money, but he chose the Dallas Mavericks to win his 5th championship.
Source: AP
Klay teams up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving at Dallas Mavericks and believes they can win the Championship together.
Source: AP
Kyrie Irving helped the Dallas Mavericks recruit Klay Thompson. Irving and Thompson are also both ANTA athletes.
Source: AP