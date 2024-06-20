June 19, 2024

All Euro 2024 results as Germany qualify to RO16, Croatia near exit

Albania and Croatia draw 2-2

Source: AP

Gjalusa's 95th minute equaliser for Albania broke Croatia heart

Source: AP

Luka Modric was left heartbroken after Croatia's draw as they near exit.

Source: X/Screengrab

Germany beat Hungary 2-0

Source: AP

Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan were on target in Germany's win.

Source: AP

Germany have qualified for round of 16 with the win tonight

Source: AP

Switzerland and Scotland draw 1-1.

Source: AP

Scott Mctominay scored for Scotland but a banger by Shaquiri pulled Switzerland level

Source: AP

View Next Slide