June 19, 2024
All Euro 2024 results as Germany qualify to RO16, Croatia near exit
Albania and Croatia draw 2-2
Source: AP
Gjalusa's 95th minute equaliser for Albania broke Croatia heart
Source: AP
Luka Modric was left heartbroken after Croatia's draw as they near exit.
Source: X/Screengrab
Germany beat Hungary 2-0
Source: AP
Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan were on target in Germany's win.
Source: AP
Germany have qualified for round of 16 with the win tonight
Source: AP
Switzerland and Scotland draw 1-1.
Source: AP
Scott Mctominay scored for Scotland but a banger by Shaquiri pulled Switzerland level
Source: AP