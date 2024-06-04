June 4, 2024
All the details of Kylian Mbappe's GALACTICO Presentation at Real Madrid
Real Madrid officially announced the singing of Kylian Mbappe on Monday June 3rd.
Source: AP
Real Madrid have not revealed the date for Mbappe's presentation. But it will most likely take place in July once Mbappe is done leading France at the UEFA Euros.
Source: AP
Kylian Mbappé's presentation will reportedly be a 'show like never before'. Mbappé's highlights and a pyrotechnic show are expected.
Source: AP
The Bernabeu is expected to be filled for the presentation as 80,000 people are expected to be in attendance breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record.
Source: AP
Kylian Mbappé's presentation at Santiago Bernabéu will reportedly be a free entry for fans.
Source: AP