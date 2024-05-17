May 17, 2024
All the managers who said NO to become Bayern Munich's new manager in 2024
Xabi Alonso - Xabi Alonso favored to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season rather than join the Bavarians.
Source: AP
Zinedine Zidane - The French mastermind was touted to take over but publicly said he was not interested in joining.
Source: AP
Julian Nagelsmann - The German NT manager was touted to return to Bayern, but Nagelsmann instead decided to renew his contract with German NT.
Source: AP
Ralf Ragnick - The Austria national team manager looked set to sign for Bayern Munich, but pulled out in the last minute due to personal reasons.
Source: AP
Oliver Glasner - Former Wolfsburg and currently Crystal Palace manager, Glasner wans't allowed to leave by the club.
Source: AP
Thomas Tuchel - In a last ditch attempt, Bayern Munich tried convincing their current manager Thomas Tuchel to reverse his decision of leaving the club, but the German did not agree
Source: AP