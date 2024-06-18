June 17, 2024

All the results from tonight's Euro 2024 fixtures

Romania beat Ukraine 3-0

Source: AP

Nicolae Stanciu scored a screamer and Euro 2024 goal of tournament candidate for Romania vs Ukraine

Source: AP

Slovakia beat Belgium 1-0

Source: AP

Slovakia upset Belgium at Euro 2024 and Romelu Lukaku was slammed for missing 6 big chances

Source: AP

France beat Austria 1-0

Source: AP

Despite, French victory a huge concern is around Kylian Mbappe's injury as he went off with a broken nose.

Source: X/Screengrab

