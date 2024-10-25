All You Need To Know About Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, an Argentine professional footballer, currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS.
Source: AP
He is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, known for his dribbling skills and goal-scoring abilities.
Messi spent the majority of his career at Barcelona, where he won numerous trophies, including multiple Ballon d'Or awards.
In August 2021, Messi transferred to PSG on a free transfer after leaving Barcelona due to financial constraints.
He has won multiple FIFA World Player of the Year awards and holds various records in football history.
Lionel Messi has won 2 Copa America titles and one World Cup with Argentina.
Source: Instagram/Lionel Messi
Messi is 37 years of age and is at the last stage of his career.
His playing style is characterized by quick acceleration, precise passing, and remarkable composure in front of goal.
Messi has a massive global fan following and is often compared to his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
Overall, Lionel Messi's impact on the footballing world transcends borders and continues to influence the sport's future generations.
