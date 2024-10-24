All You Need To Know About Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a highly accomplished Indian international cricketer.
He serves as the Captain of the Indian ODI and Test team.
Known for his stylish and aggressive batting, he is nicknamed 'The Hitman.'
Rohit Sharma has achieved three double-centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs).
He has won 5 IPL Titles with Mumbai Indians.
Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs, with 264 off 173 balls.
Renowned for his exceptional leadership, Rohit Sharma has led the Indian cricket team to significant victories.
Honored with the Arjuna Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, he is one of India's most decorated athletes.
His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a cricketing maestro is a testament to talent and determination.
Rohit Sharma led India to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Rohit Sharma's extensive records and influential captaincy have solidified his status as a cricketing legend.
