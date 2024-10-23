All You Need To Know About Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, an Indian cricketer renowned for his extraordinary batting prowess, was born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, India.
His talent emerged at a young age, and he rapidly gained attention for his exceptional cricketing skills.
Throughout his career, Kohli has set and surpassed several cricketing records and milestones with his outstanding performances.
Recognized for his fierce competitiveness, he is esteemed as one of the greatest Indian batsmen.
His marriage to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has garnered considerable attention from the media.
Kohli has led the Indian cricket team across all formats, demonstrating remarkable passion and dedication as a captain.
He has received various prestigious accolades, including the ICC Cricketer of the Year, illustrating his remarkable prowess in cricket.
Kohli has been a pivotal figure for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, displaying his immense value in T20 cricket.
Both on and off the field, his profound impact has established him as an iconic figure in Indian cricket.
Kohli will now be seen in action against New Zealand in the second Test which starts on October 24, 2024.
