May 27, 2024
Amazing stats from KKR's IPL winning 2024 campaign
Team with fewest losses - Not only did KKR win their 3rd IPL title, they were the team with fewest losses this season with only three.
Source: BCCI
Best Bowling Lineup - There were 6 matches in total when KKR bowled their opponent teams out.
Source: BCCI
Starc Masterclass - Despite getting hammered in initial games, Mitchell Starc launched a great comeback. He is the first player now to win MOTM twice in one playoff run.
Source: BCCI
Lowest total - KKR restricted SRH to only 113 this makes it the lowest total ever conceded in an IPL final.
Source: ipl/bcci
Biggest Run Chase - KKR chased down 114 with 57 balls to spare in IPL final. This makes it the biggest victory margin while chasing in IPL playoff history.
Source: IPL/BCCI