January 26, 2024
Antoine Griezmann stats in 2023/24
In the 2022-2023 season, Antoine Griezmann played a total of 48 matches, scoring 16 goals and providing 19 assists.
Source: AP
In LaLiga, he featured in 38 matches, scoring 15 goals and providing 17 assists.
Source: X/@Atleti
In the UEFA Champions League, he played 6 matches, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.
Source: AP
In the Copa del Rey, he played 4 matches, scoring no goals but providing 1 assist
Source: AP
In the European Qualifiers, he played 8 matches, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.
Source: AP