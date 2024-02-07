January 26, 2024

Antoine Griezmann stats in 2023/24

In the 2022-2023 season, Antoine Griezmann played a total of 48 matches, scoring 16 goals and providing 19 assists.

Source: AP

In LaLiga, he featured in 38 matches, scoring 15 goals and providing 17 assists.

Source: X/@Atleti

In the UEFA Champions League, he played 6 matches, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

In the Copa del Rey, he played 4 matches, scoring no goals but providing 1 assist

In the European Qualifiers, he played 8 matches, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

