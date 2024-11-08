Ate and Left No Crumbs! Relive Sanju Samson's Record-Breaking Ton Against SA in Durban

In the opening Twenty20 International match against South Africa, Sanu Samson makes a significant breakthrough, demonstrating his continued skill in the game.
The India wicketkeeper-batter opened the innings for the Men in Blue with elegance at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, showcasing his beastly batting abilities.
Samson made history in away conditions when he sailed to score a ton, and his knock has great significance.
As the Men in Blue amassed runs against the Aiden Markram-led team, Samson's incredible century made it appear easy.
Samju Samson's ton in the first T20I vs South Africa made history, as he is now the only Indian to score consecutive T20I hundreds. He joins the ranks of Gustav McKeon, Phil Salt, & Rilee Rossouw.
Not only did he make history with the hundred, but he also broke a previous record set by T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.
Sanju's 47-ball century against South Africa was the fastest T20I ton for India; the previous record was held by Suryakumar Yadav, who had a 55-ball century in SA.
Sanju Samson's innings helped India to put up a big numbers on the scoreboard. No other Indian batter managed to come close to what Samson scored.
Sanju Samson was eventually dismissed at 107 runs, and he walked back to a rousing applause from the Durban crowd.
Against the Proteas Men in Durban, South Africa, it is safe to say that Sanju Samson ate and left no crumbs.
