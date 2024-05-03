May 3, 2024
Backlash: Check out the setup for WWE's upcoming PLE in Lyon, France with the latest updates
WWE's upcoming Backlash PLE in Lyon, France will feature two Georgia Boys fight for gold in the main event of the showcase
Source: WWE
Champion Damian Priest will also be in action against 'Main Event' Jey Uso in what could be an action-packed Championship match at WrestleMania.
Source: WWE
But ahead of the event, Let's take a look at the update coming in from France for the PLE.
Source: WWE
The WWE Backlash PLE will take place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France.
Source: LDLC Arena
Preparations have already begun for the showcase as the stage undergoes preparation for SmackDown and the Backlash PLE
Source: LDLC Arena
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has landed in Lyon ahead of the Friday Night SmackDown in France.
Source: X/@TripleH
Reports suggest that 15-time Women's World Champion, Charlotte Flair is in France and could make an appearance in the show
Source: WWE
Even 16-time World Champion John Cena is at France, and his appearance could receive a humongous pop from the Crowd. He surprised the crowd at the Money in the Bank at The O2, and Lyon could be next.
Source: WWE