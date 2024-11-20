Batting Brilliance Unveiled: The Elite Eight Indians In The ICC Test Rankings for BGT 2024-25

Yashasvi Jaiswal is ranked at the number four spot with 777 points in the ICC Men's Batting Test Rankings.
Source: X/@BCCI
Rishabh Pant is ranked at the number six spot with 750 points in the ICC Men's Batting Test Rankings.
Source: X/@BCCI
Shubman Gill is ranked at the umber 16 spot and has 680 points in the ICC Men's Batting Test Rankings.
Source: X/@BCCI
Virat Kohli is at number 22 with 655 points in the ICC Men's Batting Test Rankings.
Source: X/@BCCI
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is ranked at number 26 and has 629 points in the ICC Men's Batting Test Rankings.
Source: Instagram/@team45ro
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is ranked at the number 47 with 539 in the ICC Men's Batting Test Rankings.
Source: X/@BCCI
Shreyas Iyer is ranked at the number 61 with 489 points in the ICC Men's Batting Test Rankings.
Source: AP
Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is ranked at the 62nd spot and has 488 points in the ICC Men's Batting Test Rankings.
Source: X/@BCCI