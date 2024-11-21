Bowling Champions: Most Wickets for Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series

Border Gavaskar Trophy is almost upon us and the excitement has been over the top.
Source: X/@BCCI
Vice Captain Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead the Indian side as regular skipper Rohit Sharma is not present for the Perth Test.
Source: X/@BCCI
Ahead of the match-up, let's take a look at the Indian bowlers who have the most wickets in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
Source: X/@BCCI
5. Kapil Dev - 79 Wickets in 20 Matches
Source: ani/file
4. Ravindra Jadeja - 89 Wickets in 17 Matches
Source: X/@BCCI
3. Harbhajan Singh - 95 Wickets in 18 Matches
Source: AP
2. Anil Kumble - 111 Wickets in 20 Matches
Source: AP
1. R Ashwin - 114 Wickets in 22 Matches
Source: X/@BCCI
All eyes will be on the Perth Test when Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins will lead their respective sides at Perth's Optus Stadium.
Source: X/@BCCI