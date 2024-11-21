Republic Sports Desk

Bowling Champions: Most Wickets for Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series

Border Gavaskar Trophy is almost upon us and the excitement has been over the top. 

Vice Captain Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead the Indian side as regular skipper Rohit Sharma is not present for the Perth Test. 

Ahead of the match-up, let's take a look at the Indian bowlers who have the most wickets in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

5. Kapil Dev - 79 Wickets in 20 Matches

4. Ravindra Jadeja - 89 Wickets in 17 Matches

3. Harbhajan Singh - 95 Wickets in 18 Matches

2. Anil Kumble - 111 Wickets in 20 Matches

1. R Ashwin - 114 Wickets in 22 Matches

All eyes will be on the Perth Test when Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins will lead their respective sides at Perth's Optus Stadium.

