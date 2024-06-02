June 2, 2024
Can Vinicius Jr win the Ballon d'or after Real Madrid's UCL win against BVB?
Carlo Ancelotti endorses Vinicius Junior for the Ballon d'Or. He said: “Vini Jr deserves the Ballon d’Or. I’ve no doubts”.
Source: AP
Vinicius Junior joins Messi in scoring in multiple UCL finals before turning 24.
Source: AP
Vinicius has reached 10 finals in his career so far and won 9.
Source: AP
He has scored 7 goals in the finals he has played in his career so far, with 2 in UCL finals.
Source: X/@realmadriden
Vinicius has provided 4 assists in these finals.
Source: AP