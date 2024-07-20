Republic Sports Desk
Check the ICC T20I rankings: Where does Indian Cricket Team stand?
India holds the top position in the ICC T20I rankings with a rating of 267.
Australia follows closely behind in second place with a rating of 256.
England secures the third position, boasting a rating of 253.
The West Indies claims the fourth spot with a rating of 252.
South Africa rounds out the top five with a rating of 251 in the ICC T20I rankings.
